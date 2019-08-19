Kenya: Octopizzo's New Hairdo Sets Tongues Wagging

Octopizzo has set tongues wagging on social media with a new hairdo with many declaring it a fail on the rapper's creativity on matters grooming.

The entertainer appeared on the musical show 10 over 10 on Citizen TV on Friday night to talk about his latest new music titled "Kanye".

He also commented on singer Willy Paul's change in music Genre mocking him that he should not expect any 'Sadaka' as he transition to secular music.

But his speech appeared to land on deaf ears as netizens could only comment on his hairstyle.

Octopizzo normally shaves his hair leaving some on the crown of his head. This time around, though, he decided to plait cornrows at the hair left at the crown of his head, and topped off the look with a hair extension.

Another area of interest was his interestingly more than usual shiny forehead. Here are some of Kenyans on twitter reactions:

"Hizo laini kwa kichwa ziko down kama tu mistari ya ngoma zake," said @bokono.

"Hiyo hairstyles imenikumbusha tusichana twa choir na worship," wrote @bennytothedj.

"Pizzo kwani anatumia lotion gani?" asked @langatvick.

"Huyu ameshukwa mwongezo na akajipaka elianto kwa uso," commented @shishhope.

"I'm just here wondering about that forehead and the fact that Octo ameshuka lines za mosodo na akaweka extension bun," stated @AKenyanGirl.

"Na hio umama yote anataka kupatia Pozze advice, shame," said @allenben.

