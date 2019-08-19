Kenya: Did Huddah Monroe Fake 'Harper Bazaar' Cover Page?

A picture shared by socialite-turned-businesswoman Huddah Monroe showing her as the cover model of a top US fashion and style Magazine Harper's Bazaar has raised eyebrows on social media.

Huddah shared the picture on Friday of her posing while sitting on a bicycle wearing a purple dress and feather coat. She says she is to be featured in the September issue.

"Thank you Harper's Bazaar US Magazine for helping me share this experience on the SEPTEMBER ISSUE . I never one day imagined I'd be in one of the Worlds biggest fashion magazine," wrote Huddah alongside the picture.

I'm a big believer that change is good.To me LA is like the world's greatest party,known for its Mediterranean climate, ethnic diversity, Hollywood, the entertainment industry, and it is the "misunderstood city". . If you're lucky enough to travel anywhere , this is a place you have to go & make the most of it. Have fun, take advantage of the opportunities and meet as many people as you can. . Thank you Harpers Bazaar US Magazine for helping me share this experience on the SEPTEMBER ISSUE . I never one day imagined I'd be in one of the Worlds biggest fashion magazine ... .. CLICK LINK ON BIO to Check out the Full story! 🍾🍾 . Magazine: @harpersbazaarus Writer: @kevinkwan Photographer: @dennisleupold Fashion Editor: @menamorado Hair: @peter.savic Makeup: @valgherman Editor: @alisonssscohn . #AfricanSauce

A link shared by Huddah confirms that the magazine has published a story on her her, but among other individuals in the article.

This immediately prompted a number of reactions from Kenyans who went on to congratulate her for joining the list of international celebrities featured by the Magazine.

However, a quick inspection by Nairobi News on Harper's Magazine social media accounts reveal that Award winning American singer and songwriter Alicia Keys is the cover model for the said issue.

In fact, the magazine made the announcement last week on their official Instagram page that Keys will be the star featured on the Magazine's cover.

"I'm trying to be better about cherishing the big, wonderful things. It's great to be humble, but all of us deserve to celebrate the win." Love and appreciation to everyone at @harpersbazaarus. Let's all continue being beautiful human beings, bending boundaries and breaking the rules!! Shine forever!!! 💫💫💫 #BAZAARICONS

"Its official, our September cover star #AliciaKeys is set to take the stage at our 6th annual #BAZAARICONS party during #NYFWin celebration of @carineroitfeld's," said Harper's Magazine on Instagram.

For most magazines, the person featured on the cover, apart from acting as the selling point for the issue also gets the main feature.

Usually, magazines will also do spin offs of of the vaunted cover for other featured individuals to share on their social media.

