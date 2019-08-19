Nigeria: #BBNaija - Enkay, Joe Evicted From the House

Joe Abdallah and Ede Nkechiyere aka Enkay have been evicted from the ongoing fourth season of the Big Brother Naija show.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the housemates were evicted during the live eviction show on Sunday.

While Enkay was part of the losing team 'The Icons', Joe was part of the winning team 'Cruisetopia' but was put up for eviction by Diane with her power of the chance card.

Biggie had on August 6, divided housemates into two different teams named 'The Icons' and 'Cruisetopia' to compete in challenges/tasks.

The Icons include; Cindy, Elozonam, Enkay, Frodd, Ike, Khafi, Omashola, Sir Dee and Tacha while the Cruisetopia includes: Diane, Esther, Gedoni, Jackye, Joe, Mercy, Mike, Seyi and Venita.

Cindy, Elozonam, Enkay, Frodd, Ike, Joe, Khafi, Omashola and Tacha were up for possible eviction for failing the nomination task.

The eviction was Joe and Enkay's first time on stage as they, alongside Venita, Cindy and Elozonam were snuck into the house as new housemates in the middle of the season.

Speaking on stage, Joe addressed his altercation with Tacha which earned him a strike and tipped Tacha, Mike or Omashola to win the show.

Some fans expressed their displeasure at the eviction, adding that it was too early for Joe to leave especially as he was not originally up for eviction.

However, others expressed their joy at seeing Enkay leave the house as they disliked her 'rude' attitude, especially towards Cindy.