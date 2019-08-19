Nigeria: Death Toll Rises in Benue Violence

18 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Police Command in Benue on Sunday said the death toll from Saturday's attack on mourners in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state has risen to nine.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi that the police were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack and its aftermath.

Ms Anene explained that four persons were killed at the burial of Tor Gbev Amaafu in Tongov while additional five were killed during reprisal attacks by Amaafu, Sati Agirigi and Ikurav Tiev communities.

She said the killings were suspected to be the frequent clashes between Ikurav and Shitile people in the area in recent times.

"The clash cut across three villages. There is no reason for these attacks. Several peace meetings with the communities have yielded no positive results," Anene said.

An eyewitness told NAN that the gunmen who numbered more than 10 opened fire on the mourners killing and injuring several persons in the process.

The gunmen attacked the mourners in the early hours of Saturday as a result of which four persons lost their lives on the spot while several others sustained severe injuries.

The area has witnessed serious criminal activities in the past four years. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

