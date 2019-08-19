Nigeria: Ekweremadu's Harassment an Embarrassment to Nigeria - Official

The Nigerian government has condemned the attack on former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Mr Ekweremadu was, on Saturday, ambushed by a mob who denied him entrance into a venue of the annual Igbo Cultural Festival held in Nuremberg, Germany.

Videos of the attack in circulation show how the mob physically attacked the lawmaker, tearing his clothes in the process.

Mt Ekweremadu has described the attackers as aggrieved IPOB members.

In a reaction, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement late Saturday said the incident is an embarrassment to the country.

"The incident is an embarrassment to the country.

"According to reliable sources, some of the culprits who perpetrated the act have been apprehended and we call on the German government and law enforcement agencies to ensure that there are consequences for their actions.

"It is also shamefully pathetic that an event which was nobly put together by the Ndi-Igbo community in Germany whose members make up the majority of Nigerians living in Germany, to amongst other things provide a forum for the Diasporans and various stakeholders to network and to facilitate a better cooperation between German and Nigerian businesses, ended up in such a disgraceful manner.

"We appeal to Nigerians to be of good behaviour wherever they find themselves because such incidents tarnish the image of the country," the statement reads.

IPOB, which calls for the secession of Nigeria's South-east, is yet to officially react to the incident.

The group has been declared a terrorist organisation by the Nigerian government. It's leader, Nnamdi Kanu, jumped bail and escaped abroad after soldiers clashed with IPOB members in the South-east.