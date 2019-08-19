Nigeria: Hajj 2019 - 313 Pilgrims Quit Smoking - Agency

18 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

About 313 pilgrims from different parts of the world have quit smoking since the start of the Hajj season, after visiting clinics of the Kafa (Enough) Society, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) in Makkah.

The agency, on Sunday, quoted Abdullah bin Dawwod Al-Fayez, Chairman, Kafa Makkah as making the disclosure.

"The pilgrims have been treated at Kafa's clinics in Mina as part of strategic partnership with Abu Ghazaleh charity."

He said the partnership includes the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah as well as the Health Ministry's anti-smoking programme.

According to the chairman, the programme is under the supervision of the main committee for awareness of smoking hazards in Makkah and the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques.

"The results were remarkable this year as almost 113,000 pilgrims benefited from fixed and mobile Kafa awareness clinics.

Read also: Hajj: Custodian of Saudi holy mosques assures pilgrims of equal opportunities

"The clinics distributed awareness brochures, treatment cards and miswak as an alternative to 11,480 cigarettes that have been put down after counselling.

"The programme is taking place for the fourth year in a row. It raises the awareness of pilgrims about the hazards of smoking, providing them with an opportunity to quit during the holy season.

"The project consists of two phases. The first one is next to the Grand Mosque's squares, while the second one is at Mina with an awareness exhibition and a fully equipped treatment clinic."

According to health experts, smoking cigarette is the major cause of cancer as well as respiratory diseases, among other hazards to public health.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 1.8 million Muslims globally, including 65,000 pilgrims from Nigeria, performed this year's Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.