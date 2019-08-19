Nigeria: Fetisov, 'Unparalleled' Global Journalism Prize Launches - Premium Times Journalist On Judging Panel

What appears to be the world’s most rewarding annual contest for journalists, the Fetisov Journalism Awards , has launched in Switzerland, with organisers now receiving entries.

The Fetisov Journalism Awards (FJA) is an international contest for journalists aimed at generously rewarding the most outstanding reporters from all over the world for their contribution to the promotion of universal human values and extraordinary heroism displayed during the production of their publications.

The Awards project was founded by Russian billionaire businessman, producer, scientist and philanthropist, Gleb Fetisov .

The Steering Committee of the contest urged media organisations around the world to nominate works in four categories — Outstanding Contribution to Peace, Outstanding Contribution to Civil Rights, Outstanding Investigative Reporting and Excellence in Environmental Journalism.

Applications launched August 10 and would remain open till October 1st, 2019 while winners would be unveiled on January 22, 2020, at a ceremony scheduled for Luzern, Switzerland.



Each category shall have first, second and third place winners, organisers said. The winners in each category will share 130,000 Swiss Francs (about 132,000USD).

That brings the total prize money to 520,000 Swiss Francs (about 530,000USD) for the four categories, making the awards possibly the biggest international journalism contest in the world in term of cash prizes.

“The monetary prize is unparalleled in size,” said Eva Merkacheva , chairperson of the Steering Committee of the awards. “The main purpose of the contest is to attract the attention of the world community to journalism as a unique profession aimed at changing the world for the better and give recognition to the best representatives of the profession.

“The mission of the contest is to unite journalists around the globe into a community of like-minded people willing to raise journalism to an entirely new level and meet the demands of the modern-day reality.”

Organisers have raised a 13-member Expert Counci l and a six-member Jury to review entries and judge the awards. A shortlist of finalists in each category would be determined by the Expert Council while the Jury will select three prize-winners in each category.

One of the members of the Expert Council is PREMIUM TIMES’ Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed. In a letter inviting Mr Mojeed to the project, Ms Merkachewa said his “professionalism and impeccable record” would allow her team “to conduct the most objective evaluation of publications and provide confidentiality of information prior to the official announcement of the contest results.”

Mr Mojeed, a widely-regarded investigative journalist, editor and trainer, was a Jury Member of the UNESCO World Press Freedom Awards , completing his three-year tenure in 2016.

More details on the award can be found HERE .