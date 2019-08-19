Sudan: Salva Kiir Affirms Support to Sudan's Peace and Stability

17 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, Aug.17 (SUNA)-President of South Sudan State, Salva Kiir Mayardit has underscored his country standing alongside Sudan toa achieve the interim period goals and real inclusive peace.

Addressing the final signing ceremony of the interim period documents, President Kiir said that his country will play a role in return of the armed groups to peace , calling on Sudanese people to unite and achieve economic development.

He called for giving Sudanese chance without intervention , because they he added, know what is good for their country.

President Salva Kiir indicated to cultural and social bonds between Sudan and South Sudan , stressing that South Sudan support to Sudan came as response to genuine desire of the two countries to live together.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
South Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.