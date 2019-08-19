Sudan: Salva Kiir Affirms Support to Sudan's Peace and Stability

Khartoum, Aug.17 (SUNA)-President of South Sudan State, Salva Kiir Mayardit has underscored his country standing alongside Sudan toa achieve the interim period goals and real inclusive peace.

Addressing the final signing ceremony of the interim period documents, President Kiir said that his country will play a role in return of the armed groups to peace , calling on Sudanese people to unite and achieve economic development.

He called for giving Sudanese chance without intervention , because they he added, know what is good for their country.

President Salva Kiir indicated to cultural and social bonds between Sudan and South Sudan , stressing that South Sudan support to Sudan came as response to genuine desire of the two countries to live together.