Sudan: Dr. Al-Assam Considers December Revolution As Extension to Sudanese People Struggle

17 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The leading figure of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, Dr. Mohamed Nagi Al-Assam, has considered the December Revolution as extension of the Sudanese people struggle, stressing that the Revolution was erupted to realize the people aspirations to oust the Salvation Revolution and provide decent living for the citizens.

In his speech at the ceremony held Saturday at the Friendship Hall to the mark the final signing of the transitional period documents, Dr. Al-Assam called for establishment of a civilian - military alliance to implement the people's struggle choices, affirming that realization of a just and comprehensive peace all over the country is a top priority.

He stressed the importance of holding a national and transparent investigation in the General Command massacre and fair trial for any person involved in this massacre, calling for tracing the lost citizens.

He pointed out that the policy adopted by the former regime and favoritism and other malpractices have led to the collapse of the Sudanese economy, calling for devoting the next stage to provide decent living for the citizen and better health and education services and patching up the social fabric.

He called the youths, who are the creators of the revolution, to protect it, calling on all people to renounce tribalism and racism and to stick to equality, fraternity and patriotism.

Dr. Al-Assam has conveyed to the National Congress and its partners that they can not repeat what they have done, and that revenge is not a task of the revolution, adding that any person who is involved in corruption will be subjected to fair trial.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.