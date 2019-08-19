Sudan: Dr. Al-Assam Considers December Revolution As Extension to Sudanese People Struggle

Khartoum — The leading figure of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, Dr. Mohamed Nagi Al-Assam, has considered the December Revolution as extension of the Sudanese people struggle, stressing that the Revolution was erupted to realize the people aspirations to oust the Salvation Revolution and provide decent living for the citizens.

In his speech at the ceremony held Saturday at the Friendship Hall to the mark the final signing of the transitional period documents, Dr. Al-Assam called for establishment of a civilian - military alliance to implement the people's struggle choices, affirming that realization of a just and comprehensive peace all over the country is a top priority.

He stressed the importance of holding a national and transparent investigation in the General Command massacre and fair trial for any person involved in this massacre, calling for tracing the lost citizens.

He pointed out that the policy adopted by the former regime and favoritism and other malpractices have led to the collapse of the Sudanese economy, calling for devoting the next stage to provide decent living for the citizen and better health and education services and patching up the social fabric.

He called the youths, who are the creators of the revolution, to protect it, calling on all people to renounce tribalism and racism and to stick to equality, fraternity and patriotism.

Dr. Al-Assam has conveyed to the National Congress and its partners that they can not repeat what they have done, and that revenge is not a task of the revolution, adding that any person who is involved in corruption will be subjected to fair trial.