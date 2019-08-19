Kenya: Kikuyu Musician John De'Mathew Dies in Thika Accident

19 August 2019
Popular benga musician John Ng'ang 'a De'Mathew died Sunday night, after ramming a truck on Thika Superhighway.

The accident occurred on Sunday night at a black spot near Blue Post hotel.

Gatanga Member of Parliament Nduati Ngugi said the musician died on the spot, after ramming a truck and his body was taken to Thika Nursing Home and later transferred to Kenyatta University mortuary.

He was heading home after attending a fundraiser for fellow musician Peter Kagia's ailing child, a close family member said.

De'Mathew's death sent shock waves among his wide fan base across the country.

De 'Mathew is arguably the King of Kikuyu music following the death of John Kamaru, in 2018.

It is reported that he had 50 albums under his name.

His songs were widely known for having hidden cultural, political and social messages, like "Mene mene Tekeli" which meant "the end is near."

Copyright © 2019 Capital FM.

