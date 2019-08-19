Sudan: Statement By the Spokesperson On the Conclusion of the Transitional Agreement in Sudan

Photo: Radio Dabanga
Celebrations begin as the Freedom Train arrives in Khartoum from Atbara.
18 August 2019
European Union External Action (Brussels)
press release

The EU attended today in Khartoum the Ceremony of the Conclusion of Documents on the Transitional Civilian Authority in Sudan. As an expression of strong political support, a number of international partners including the EU signed this transitional agreement as witnesses. The conclusion of this agreement is the result of long negotiations between all sides, with the strong engagement of the African Union and Ethiopian mediation, and represents an important milestone for Sudan on its path towards peace, democracy and prosperity.

The credit goes to the people of Sudan, and in particular its women and youth, who stood firm but peacefully to have their voice heard. Their aspirations should continue to guide all those who will now take responsibility of the governance of the transition.

All relevant Sudanese parties must join together and implement in good faith the agreement as it stands. They need to show unity in order to start the necessary process of political reconciliation and reform. All outstanding issues must be addressed through peaceful means.

The EU is looking forward to engaging in discussions with the civilian-led transitional government on its political and social-economic priorities and on the support the EU can provide in this context.

Read the original article on EASS.

More on This
Five Civilians Named to Sudan Sovereign Council
Joy in Sudan as Power-Sharing Deal Brings Sovereign Council
Women Fight for Representation in Sudan's New Government
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 European Union External Action. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: EASS

Most Popular
Europe and Africa
East Africa
Governance
External Relations
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.