Sudan: Statement By the Spokesperson On the Conclusion of the Transitional Agreement in Sudan

press release

The EU attended today in Khartoum the Ceremony of the Conclusion of Documents on the Transitional Civilian Authority in Sudan. As an expression of strong political support, a number of international partners including the EU signed this transitional agreement as witnesses. The conclusion of this agreement is the result of long negotiations between all sides, with the strong engagement of the African Union and Ethiopian mediation, and represents an important milestone for Sudan on its path towards peace, democracy and prosperity.

The credit goes to the people of Sudan, and in particular its women and youth, who stood firm but peacefully to have their voice heard. Their aspirations should continue to guide all those who will now take responsibility of the governance of the transition.

All relevant Sudanese parties must join together and implement in good faith the agreement as it stands. They need to show unity in order to start the necessary process of political reconciliation and reform. All outstanding issues must be addressed through peaceful means.

The EU is looking forward to engaging in discussions with the civilian-led transitional government on its political and social-economic priorities and on the support the EU can provide in this context.