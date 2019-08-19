Sudan: Aboul-Gheit Congratulates Sudan On Signing Transitional Period Documents

Cairo — Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit congratulated the Sudanese people and leadership on signing the documents of the interim period in Khartoum yesterday.
Official source at the Arab League's General Secretariat said that Abul-Ghiet assigned a high-level delegation led by ambassador Khalil Al-Zauadi, assistant secretary-general for Arab Affairs and national security to participate in the signing ceremony and to sign the interim documents as witness.
The source added that Aboul-Gheit, who visited Sudan last June is planning to visit Khartoum soon for second time in line with the role the Arab League intends to play prior to the coming stage in support of stability and development in Sudan.
