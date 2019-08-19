Sudan: EU Affirms Support to Civilian Government

Photo: Radio Dabanga
Celebrations begin as the Freedom Train arrives in Khartoum from Atbara.
18 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Foreign Minister of Finland and Representative of European Union (EU) underscored the EU back to Sudan until it achieves peace and prosperity.

Addressing the signing ceremony of the transitional period documents at the Friendship hall in Khartoum Saturday , he described the agreement as inclusive and it would address issues of Darfur and other areas

The Finnish Minister congratulated the Sudanese people on signing the deal , disclosing that the agreement was a chance for achievement of peace in Sudan and with its neighbors as well.

Read the original article on SNA.

More on This
Five Civilians Named to Sudan Sovereign Council
Joy in Sudan as Power-Sharing Deal Brings Sovereign Council
Women Fight for Representation in Sudan's New Government
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.