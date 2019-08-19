Sudan: EU Affirms Support to Civilian Government

Celebrations begin as the Freedom Train arrives in Khartoum from Atbara.

Khartoum — Foreign Minister of Finland and Representative of European Union (EU) underscored the EU back to Sudan until it achieves peace and prosperity.

Addressing the signing ceremony of the transitional period documents at the Friendship hall in Khartoum Saturday , he described the agreement as inclusive and it would address issues of Darfur and other areas

The Finnish Minister congratulated the Sudanese people on signing the deal , disclosing that the agreement was a chance for achievement of peace in Sudan and with its neighbors as well.