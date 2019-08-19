Sudan: International Community Congratulates Sudan On Power-Sharing Agreement

New York / Khartoum / Washington / Brussels / London — Statements congratulating Sudan on the signing of final documents in Khartoum yesterday sealing the political agreement reached between the Transition Military Council (TMC) and Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the Constitutional Declaration regarding the Transitional Authority, have been issued by the UN Secretary-General and country team for Sudan, the US and UK governments, and the European Union.

In a statement from New York on Saturday, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres warmly congratulates the Sudanese people on the occasion of the important signing ceremony of the documents on transitional civilian authority in Sudan. He applauds the role of the African Union and Ethiopia in having mediated the Sudanese-led talks.

'UN reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to assist the transition process as it seeks to achieve the long-standing aspiration of the people of Sudan for democracy and peace' - António Guterres

The Secretary-General looks forward to engaging with and supporting the transitional governing institutions. He reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to assist the transition process as it seeks to achieve the long-standing aspiration of the people of Sudan for democracy and peace.

In his statement, Guterres also underscores the importance of paving the way for Sudan's socio-economic recovery and setting the country on a path of sustainable development benefiting Sudan's diverse and vibrant society. "The UN stands ready to work with international partners and assist Sudan in this endeavour."

United Nations Country Team

United Nations Country Team has also congratulated the people of Sudan on the signing of the Constitutional Declaration and Political Agreement.

In a statement today on behalf of the United Nations Country Team in Sudan - which encompasses all the entities of the UN system that carry out development, emergency, recovery and transition activities - UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Gwi-Yeop Son, offers her warmest congratulations to the people of Sudan and also applauds the role of the African Union and Ethiopia "in having mediated the talks leading to these important agreements".

UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Gwi-Yeop Son

'This important step is the culmination of brave and inspiring efforts, especially by women and youth, for freedom, peace and justice... ' - UN Coordinator Gwi-Yeop Son

Son: "On these joyous and historical moments, I extend my congratulations to the people of Sudan on this important step, which is the culmination of brave and inspiring efforts, especially by women and youth, for freedom, peace and justice. This step marks a beginning of a new era that holds the promise of a bright and promising future for the country and its people."

Son adds: "The United Nations Country Team in Sudan also commends the efforts led by the African Union and Ethiopia in facilitating the talks between the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change."

Son reaffirms readiness of the United Nations Country Team in Sudan to support the transitional authorities in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the Sudanese people. "I join the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, in expressing keenness to engaging with and supporting the transitional governing institutions and commitment to assist the transition process" she concludes.

European Union

The spokesperson for the European Union, Maja Kocijancic, in a statement from Brussels today, points out that "as an expression of strong political support, a number of international partners including the EU signed this transitional agreement as witnesses. The conclusion of this agreement is the result of long negotiations between all sides, with the strong engagement of the African Union and Ethiopian mediation, and represents an important milestone for Sudan on its path towards peace, democracy and prosperity."

'The credit goes to the people of Sudan, and in particular its women and youth, who stood firm but peacefully to have their voice heard' - European Union

"The credit goes to the people of Sudan, and in particular its women and youth, who stood firm but peacefully to have their voice heard. Their aspirations should continue to guide all those who will now take responsibility of the governance of the transition.

"All relevant Sudanese parties must join together and implement in good faith the agreement as it stands. They need to show unity in order to start the necessary process of political reconciliation and reform. All outstanding issues must be addressed through peaceful means.

"The EU is looking forward to engaging in discussions with the civilian-led transitional government on its political and social-economic priorities and on the support the EU can provide in this context," the EU statement concludes.

USA

In a short statement via social media, US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, Tibor Nagy, who visited Khartoum in June, congratulated Sudan on the adoption of the Constitutional Declaration. "We commend the African Union and Government of Ethiopia for the role they played in brokering this landmark agreement."

'US Special Envoy for Sudan Donald Booth will continue to support the process of implementing these important agreements' - US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, Tibor Nagy

Nagy assures Sudan that "US Special Envoy for Sudan Donald Booth will continue to support the process of implementing these important agreements".

From the US Embassy in Khartoum, Ambassador Booth Chargé d'affaires Steven Koutsis, and Deputy Chief of Mission Ellen Thorburn, attended the public celebrations on Khartoum's Freedom Square on Saturday night.

United Kingdom

In a statement from London on Saturday, the UK Minister for Africa, Andrew Stephenson MP welcomed the signing of the Constitutional Declaration by the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change in Sudan.

Whitehall, London. Insert: UK Minister for Africa, Andrew Stephenson MP (Pictures: UK.Gov)

"This agreement establishes the path for transition to a civilian-led government. He congratulated all parties for their commitment to achieving this deal for the future of Sudan," Stephenson said.

'There are, of course, outstanding issues to be addressed and we encourage all parties to engage constructively in resolving these in a timely manner... ' - UK Minister for Africa, Andrew Stephenson MP

"I welcome this historic moment for Sudan. This agreement responds to the demands' of the Sudanese people who have tirelessly called for change and a better future. The signing of the Constitutional Declaration on 17 August is a vital step on the path to a peaceful and democratic future for Sudan. The people of Sudan now have the opportunity to secure freedom from repression, instability and hardship. The determination of all parties, and the support of the African Union and Ethiopia mediators, is to be commended."

Stephenson further highlighted that the agreement sets out the structure and powers of Sudan's new government.

"There are, of course, outstanding issues to be addressed and we encourage all parties to engage constructively in resolving these in a timely manner. I welcome the commitment to begin work on a lasting peace agreement with the country's armed groups. Inclusive dialogue amongst all Sudanese people and respect for human rights are essential for a truly democratic transition to succeed. The UK will support Sudan's political and economic reforms, and assist the country in securing the democratic future its people have demanded and are entitled to" Stephenson said.

