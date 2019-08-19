Sudan: Abiy Ahmed - a New Era of Peace and Prosperity in Sudan

Celebrations begin as the Freedom Train arrives in Khartoum from Atbara.

Khartoum,August 18 (AUNA)- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said, Saturday, that signing of transition period documents would lead to to a new era of peace, development and prosperity in Sudan, if Sudanese people has the will.

Addressing the signing ceremony of the transitional period documents, Saturday he affirmed that the Sudanese has proved today that Africans can solve their problems.

Abiy Ahmed hailed the historical Ethiopian-Sudanese relations, calling to achieve economic, social and political integration between the two countries.

He called Sudanese people to preserve and protect the agreement, expressing his pleasure to attend this important event.