Nigeria: IPOB's Attack On Ekweremadu a Polite Warning - Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB,on Sunday, described the attack on the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg Germany as a 'courageous act' and 'polite warning'.
Reacting in his official Twitter page, said: "the courageous act by IPOB at Nürnberg Germany is a polite warning to those engaged in selling our collective interest to Fulani caliphate. Nwodo, Igbo governors are warned."
Ike Ekweremadu was mobbed by Nigerians (mostly Ibos) in Germany not IPOB. "You've come to celebrate New yam festival here while herdsmen are killing Farmers in Nigeria". This is just the beginning of the Revolution because we all are tired. #RevolutionIsNow pic.twitter.com/AF7n6knQEj
-- Hon. Nnabuchi Okpe (@HonOkpe) August 18, 2019
The courageous act by IPOB at Nürnberg Germany is a polite warning to those engaged in selling our collective interest to Fulani caliphate. Nwodo, Igbo govs are warned.
Join me via Radio Biafra FM, App, satellite and online.
Date: Aug 18, 2019
Time: 7 pm Biafraland Time
-- Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) August 18, 2019
I commend Philip Effiong Jnr, the son of our last Head of State General Philip Effiong for attending Biafra
Genocide Exhibition & stating the obvious that Biafra was never an Igbo only affair. History will judge murderers of millions of innocent Biafrans.#BiafraGenocide pic.twitter.com/jhg81umAgl
-- Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) August 17, 2019
Fulani tyranny & primitive dictatorship will never win this war against the massed ranks of oppressed people in Nigeria. Suppressing the right to protest in a so-called democracy will only hasten the collapse of that ZOO.#FreeSowore & allow the #RevolutionNow right to protest. pic.twitter.com/ZzjrSWosY7
-- Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) August 3, 2019
Ekweremadu was physically assaulted by some members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, in Nuremberg, Germany, on Saturday.
Enweremadu confirmed the attack in a statement released by his Media Assistant, Uche Anichukwu in Abuja.
A 64-second video about the attack had gone viral on the social media earlier on Saturday.
In the video, Ekweremadu was seen being violently questioned over his alleged conspiracy with the Federal Government to proscribe the IPOB in the South East and killing several of its followers.
There were initial speculations on the veracity of the video where the senator was attacked with eggs by the irate IPOB members.
Read the original article on Vanguard.
