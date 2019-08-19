Nigeria: I Thank God That Ekweremadu Is Fine - Saraki

18 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki has said that Sen. Ike Ekweremadu is fine after yesterday's attack by some members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Nuremberg, Germany.

Saraki on his Twitter handle on Sunday said: 'I spoke with my brother and friend, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu yesterday after hearing about the unfortunate incident in Germany and I thank God that he is fine and very well.

'I remember that on Thursday before departing Nigeria he visited me & I could see the enthusiasm, excitement & passion with which he looked forward to meeting Nigerians in Nuremberg at the 2nd Annual Cultural Festival, particularly after attending a very successful 1 earlier in US.

'The Nuremberg incident was highly unfortunate and Nigerians at home and in the diaspora need to avoid this kind of unnecessary distraction.

'This is a time we all have to work together to foster unity and peace in our country. I am happy Ike remains unshaking and solid in his belief about a united, strong and prosperous Nigeria.'

