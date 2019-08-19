Nigeria: Ekweremadu - Nnamdi Kanu Threatens Atttack On Other Igbo Politicians

Awka — The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr Nnamdi Kanu, has confirmed that his members were responsible for the attack on former Deputy Senate President, Dr Ike Ekweremadu, in Germany on Saturday.
Kanu in a video on social media said IPOB intentionally scuttled the planned new yam festival in Germany because of the presence of Ekweremadu.
Kanu said in the video which was made against a background of German police officers who came to the scene of the attack, "This is civilized world. Police are here, but they will not do anything.
"The most they can do is to take us to court and we will clear ourselves and continue because there is rule of law in this country."
Kanu continued saying, "We will continue to attack Igbo politicians, anywhere they go to. In Canada, Germany, Australia, US, UK and anywhere.
"This place is not Nigeria, they can do anything they like in the zoo called Nigeria, but we will not accept that here. There is no hiding place for them."
Meanwhile, a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, has condemned the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Germany by members of IPOB.
Speaking through his media assistant in Awka, the former Chief Executive of the FRSC, Chidoka, condemned the attack in its entirety and demanded an unreserved apology by the perpetrators of the attack.
"I demand an apology by perpetrators of this unwarranted attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu. I condemn it," Chidoka said.
He said Ekweremadu never supported the operation python dance and did not participate in the plan for the operation in the South east.
"Ekweremadu did not participate in the plan for operation python dance. He opposed it," he said.
"Ekweremadu led several delegations to President on release of Nnamdi Kanu and spoke out at critical times in support of Igbo causes. He does not deserve this treatment," Chidoka said.
