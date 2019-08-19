Zimbabwe: Petrol, Diesel Prices Up Again

THE price of fuel has risen for the umpteenth time this year with a litre of diesel now $9.36 while the same quantity of petrol will now be $9.12.

This is according to a circular sent by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) on Sunday.

The new prices are with effect from Monday 19 August, 2019.

Until this Monday, a litre of diesel cost $9.06 per litre while petrol cost $9.01 per litre.

In the wake of continued price increases in Zimbabwe, fuel has remained the most unstable commodity in terms of pricing with increases now a weekly phenomenon.

"The changes in the fuel prices are due to the FOB price movements and the revised duty regime (SI 161 of 2019) applicable from 19 August 2019.

"Operators may however sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages," ZERA said in its statement.

Despite the continued price increases, fuel availability has remained very erratic in the country with motorists often forced to spend cold nights in fuel queues.