Kenya/Guinea: Former Harambee Stars Coach Banned for Life in West African Nation

Former Harambee Stars coach Paul Put has been banned from ever coaching in Guinea in his lifetime.

In a ruling issued by the Guinea Football Federation (Feguifoot), the football body's vice-president Amadou Diaby was also suspended for seven years.

Feguifoot's Ethics Commission ruled that both Put and Diaby allegedly breached the institution's code of ethics and its code of discipline.

The 63-year-old Put was in charge of Guinea at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where the Syli Nationale exited the tournament in the Round of 16.

Feguifoot's Ethics Commission further confirmed that both men have been handed fines following investigations, with Put ordered to pay $110,944 (about Sh11 million) while Diaby has been fined $27,736 (about Sh2.7 million).

INCITING PLAYERS

Put was sacked by Guinea last month amidst an 'atmosphere of mistrust'.

It was reported that he fell out with his employer after he was linked to inciting players to demand for their allowances.

Prior to moving to Guinea, Put managed the Kenyan national football team for three months in 2017.

During that period, he won the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup but the walked out of the job in a huff, citing lack of support from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).