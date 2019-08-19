Kenya/Guinea: Former Harambee Stars Coach Banned for Life in West African Nation

Former Harambee Stars coach Paul Put has been banned from ever coaching in Guinea in his lifetime.
In a ruling issued by the Guinea Football Federation (Feguifoot), the football body's vice-president Amadou Diaby was also suspended for seven years.
Feguifoot's Ethics Commission ruled that both Put and Diaby allegedly breached the institution's code of ethics and its code of discipline.
The 63-year-old Put was in charge of Guinea at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where the Syli Nationale exited the tournament in the Round of 16.
Feguifoot's Ethics Commission further confirmed that both men have been handed fines following investigations, with Put ordered to pay $110,944 (about Sh11 million) while Diaby has been fined $27,736 (about Sh2.7 million).
INCITING PLAYERS
Put was sacked by Guinea last month amidst an 'atmosphere of mistrust'.
It was reported that he fell out with his employer after he was linked to inciting players to demand for their allowances.
Prior to moving to Guinea, Put managed the Kenyan national football team for three months in 2017.
During that period, he won the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup but the walked out of the job in a huff, citing lack of support from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).
Read the original article on Nairobi News.
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.