Kenya: Watch Kahata Score His Competitive Debut Goal for Simba

18 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Kenyan international midfielder Francis Kahata was on target on his competitive debut for his new club Simba SC in a 4-2 win over Azam in the Tanzanian Community Shield on Saturday.

Kahata moved to the Tanzanian giants from Gor Mahia in July 2018 in a transfer deal which will reportedly earn him Sh12 million over the next two years.

And on Saturday Kahata wasted no time in seizing the opportunity to impress his new employers and the club's passionate fans.

The left-footed creative player latched on the ball on the edge of the area in the 85th minute and fired past Azam goalkeeper for the final goal of the match.

Sudan forward Eldin Shiboub also scored twice on his debut, while Zambian Cletous 'Triple C' Chama was also on the score sheet for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

