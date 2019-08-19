Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Ekweremadu Attack, Offers N1M for Southeast Governors' Travel Itinerary

The leader of the separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has offered N1 million reward for credible information on overseas travel itinerary of Southeast governors.

The fugitive also warned other Igbo leaders except a senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe, not to travel out of the country for their own good.

Mr Kanu announced this in a live broadcast on the rogue radio station, Radio Biafra, on Sunday night.

He was speaking on the recent attack by some of his group's members on a senator, Ike Ekweremadu, in Germany and the spate of killings and kidnappings in the southeast.

He said a member of IPOB has made the money available for credible information anytime the governors of the Southeast and other leaders from the zone are traveling.

"So if you are working in any Government House in Southeast and you know which city in the world your governor is going to be, inform us so that we will mobilise for him and you will be rewarded with N1 million."

In the 87 minutes broadcast, Mr Kanu said the grudge of the group with the governors is that they proscribed the group.

"They and not the Federal Government of Nigerian proscribed IPOB," said Mr Kanu.

"They said they proscribed IPOB to douse rising tension in the region. What caused the tension, because the military raided my house in Umuahia," he said.

He also accused them of secretly approving the abandoned Ruga policy of the federal government.

On the attack on Mr Ekweremadu, the IPOB Leader said the ex-Deputy Senate President connived with the governors to proscribed his group.

"They also brought the army to raid my house in Umuahia. How many times has he spoken against the killings and kidnappings happening in his own state?" queried Mr Kanu.

"He went to celebrate New Yam Festival in Germany when his people are being killed and our women being raped. Where did they get the new yam because there is none in Igboland since all the farmlands have been destroyed by herdmen".

The IPOB Leader also accused Mr Ekweremadu of embezzling money budgeted for construction of Enugu-Porthacourt Expressway by former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration.

Premium Times could not independently verify his accusations against Mr Ekweremadu Sunday night.

Apart from the governors, Mr Kanu listed others on the group's overseas watchlist to include Ohaneze Ndigbo President-General, John Nwodo, and Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.

On Mr Nwodo, Mr Kanu accused him of accusing Igbo youth of carrying out the recent killings, kidnappings and other criminal activities in the Southeast especially in Enugu State.

For Mr Buratai, Mr Kanu said the group will never forgive him for his role in various killings and atrocities allegedly committed by the military in the southeast

He warned them to steer clear of any foreign country for their own good.

"We have nominated five persons each in every country or the world who are ready to be arrested and be jailed for this purpose. Many of us have been killed so what is there in going to jail", he said.

He praised the outspokenness of Mr Abaribe and Femi Fani-Kayode.

"We campaigned for Abaribe's re-election because he always spoke the truth everytime about what is happening in the country and today he is the highest political office holder in Igboland.

"Fani Kayode is not an Igbo man but he always stands for the truth and so we have enormous respect for him".

Mr Kanu also claimed that the military plans to start another operation in the Southeast targeted at his group.

Mr Kanu, who is being tried for treason in Nigeria, jumped bail and travelled abroad.