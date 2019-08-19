Rwanda: Kagame to Begin State Visit to Namibia

18 August 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Julius Bizimungu

President Paul Kagame is expected to begin a two-day state visit to Namibia on Monday.

Olivier Nduhungirehe, the State Minister in Charge of East African Community at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, told The New Times that the Head of State will hold discussions with his Namibian counterpart, Hage Gottfried Geingob.

"There will be a tête-à-tête, bilateral talks, and visits to companies, " he said, adding that a Memorandum of Understanding on general cooperation will be signed during the visit.

President Kagame with Namibian President Hage Gottfried Geingob today in Windhoek. / Village Urugwiro

According to the State Minister, Rwanda and Namibia currently have bilateral cooperation in security between police institutions of both countries, through an MoU signed in November 2015.

The President's visit follows many other presidential visits to and from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries since last year.

Namibia has been the chair of SADC.

The President has since then visited Zambia, Mozambique, South Africa, Botswana, Angola, Madagascar and Zimbabwe.

"It shows how strong relations with the region are," Nduhungirehe noted.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
Southern Africa
East Africa
Governance
Namibia
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.