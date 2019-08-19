Rwanda: Kagame to Begin State Visit to Namibia

President Paul Kagame is expected to begin a two-day state visit to Namibia on Monday.
Olivier Nduhungirehe, the State Minister in Charge of East African Community at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, told The New Times that the Head of State will hold discussions with his Namibian counterpart, Hage Gottfried Geingob.
"There will be a tête-à-tête, bilateral talks, and visits to companies, " he said, adding that a Memorandum of Understanding on general cooperation will be signed during the visit.
President Kagame with Namibian President Hage Gottfried Geingob today in Windhoek. / Village Urugwiro
According to the State Minister, Rwanda and Namibia currently have bilateral cooperation in security between police institutions of both countries, through an MoU signed in November 2015.
The President's visit follows many other presidential visits to and from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries since last year.
Namibia has been the chair of SADC.
The President has since then visited Zambia, Mozambique, South Africa, Botswana, Angola, Madagascar and Zimbabwe.
"It shows how strong relations with the region are," Nduhungirehe noted.
