Kenya: Amina - Doping Athletes Won't Wear Kenyan Colours Again

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed says athletes who fail anti-doping tests will not be allowed to continue wearing the Kenyan vest in global competitions.

"We will keep them here at home together with their trainers and managers to maintain our good international reputation," she said at the close of this year's Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) games at Gusii Stadium on Saturday.

The CS congratulated the games organisers for working hard to raise standards.

While appealing to private and public sectors to help in promoting sports activities, the CS also urged sports organisers in the country to use sport to promote social cohesion and teamwork.

Amina said the Kecoso Games have over the years produced gifted sportsmen that have brought glory to the country.

"Sport is universal, like music and arts, as a platform for talent identification, nurturing and enhances staff engagement in the community service including promotion of tourism.

"I am glad to note that our own Vitimbi group has graced this event in entertaining and educating the masses on topical issues and voices in our society as part of the peer education programme," she said.

She said her ministry is looking forward to working with all counties to ensure that the hosting of such events will help in upgrading of existing sports facilities and developing new ones.

"On the same breath, I am appealing to the Governing Council of Kecoso to regularly consult with our ministry in preparations of this noble event at the grass roots," she added. "With the formation and inclusion of the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya in the games, the government is committed to educating and promoting clean sports," she said.

"I would like to urge sports people to develop a culture of playing true without using prohibited substances and methods for this negates the entire sporting spirit. This will ensure that we continue to produce world-class sports persons."