South Africa: Navel-Gazing and Point-Scoring While the Abyss Looms Larger

South Africa is on the edge. The country's politicians, of whatever ideological persuasion, don't give a damn. But that needs to change if the first step back from the brink is to be made.

The CR17 donation saga is festering. It'll be prodded at appropriate moments, and squeezed for a little more juice at other times in the factional battles of the governing ANC and the contestation over reversing State Capture. Throw in a dollop of opportunistic opposition party gimmickry, or agitation by a public persona, and it's a gift that keeps on giving.

The damage is done - and that's regardless of a court review that may ultimately set aside the report by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane - amid selected leaks, and a bot-and-troll-driven social media campaign showing the Bell Pottingeresque strategy and tactics have found fertile ground.

But the damage is done, not just to CR17 or President Cyril Ramaphosa and his "Thuma mina" project - but to South Africa as a whole.

The ANC knows this. The governing party acknowledged as much at its briefing on its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the end of July.

"The divisions in the ANC impact on every sector of...