South Africa: Navel-Gazing and Point-Scoring While the Abyss Looms Larger

19 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

South Africa is on the edge. The country's politicians, of whatever ideological persuasion, don't give a damn. But that needs to change if the first step back from the brink is to be made.

The CR17 donation saga is festering. It'll be prodded at appropriate moments, and squeezed for a little more juice at other times in the factional battles of the governing ANC and the contestation over reversing State Capture. Throw in a dollop of opportunistic opposition party gimmickry, or agitation by a public persona, and it's a gift that keeps on giving.

The damage is done - and that's regardless of a court review that may ultimately set aside the report by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane - amid selected leaks, and a bot-and-troll-driven social media campaign showing the Bell Pottingeresque strategy and tactics have found fertile ground.

But the damage is done, not just to CR17 or President Cyril Ramaphosa and his "Thuma mina" project - but to South Africa as a whole.

The ANC knows this. The governing party acknowledged as much at its briefing on its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the end of July.

"The divisions in the ANC impact on every sector of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.