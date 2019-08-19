Nigeria: Buhari Did Not Present His Qualification to Contest - Atiku

The PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar have asked the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal to disqualify President Muhammadu Buhari for the February 23 presidential election.
In a final written address by his lead counsel, Levy Uzoukwu (SAN), Atiku and PDP contended that "to be qualified, the second Respondent (Buhari) must produce his Primary School Certificate or Secondary School Certificate (WASC) or 'Officer Cadet' since those were the qualifications, he claimed in his Form CF001."
PDP and Atiku contended that Buhari did not fulfil the provision of Section 31(2) of the Electoral Act that his Form CF001 "must be accompanied by an affidavit sworn to by the candidate at the Federal High Court, High Court of a State or the FCT indicating that he has fulfilled all the constitutional requirements for election into that office."
They asked the tribunal to hold that the election of February 23 was invalid by reason of corrupt practices, non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2010 and Electoral Guidelines 2019 and Manuals.
