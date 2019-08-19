Nigeria: NASU, SSANU Begin Strike Today, Say It'll Be Total

Abuja — Non-teaching staff unions in universities have directed all branches and members to comply with the proposed strike that commences today, declaring that it would be total and comprehensive.

The two unions, Non Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions, NASU and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, said within the period, there would be no form of concession or internal arrangement with management.

A circular, entitled, "Directive on a five-day national strike,"signed by the President of SSANU and Chairman of Joint Action Committee, JAC, of the unions, Comrade Samson Ugwoke, and General-Secretary of NASU, Comrade Peters Adeyemi, said any member or branch that defaulted would be sanctioned

The statement read: "Following the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government and its failure to show firm commitment towards resolving the following issues, payment of Earned Allowances, University Staff Schools matter (and) Renegotiation of 2009 Agreements, you are, hereby, directed to embark on a five-day strike effective from Monday, August 19 to Friday, August 23, 2019.

"Be informed that the strike is total and comprehensive for the five days. No form of concession or internal arrangement should be made with managements, while all members must be directed to stay away from their duty posts.

"Kindly recall the decision of the National Executive Council of the two unions to the effect that branches that default in compliance should be sanctioned."

Vanguard