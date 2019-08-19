Zimbabwe: Caps Utd Close in On FC Platinum, Dembare Held

Harare giants CAPS United further enhanced their chances of challenging for the Premier Soccer League title after grinding out a crucial 2-1 win over Highlanders at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

CAPS United's victory was made more important after log leaders FC Platinum lost 2-0 against Triangle at Gibbo, which meant they are now just a point behind the reigning champions on 34 points after 19 games.

The Lloyd Chitembwe coached side were made to work for their win after Highlanders stormed into the lead in the first half through Ray Lunga's goal just 11 minutes into the contest.

Caps United found the equaliser 15 minutes later through Kelvin Ndebele before Clive Rupiya's well taken volley in the 35th minute proved to be the decider as the hosts held on for vital three points.

In the other high profile encounter of the day, rejuvenated Harare giants Dynamos secured a hard fought 2-2 draw against hosts Hwange in a contentious match at the Colliery.

Hosts Hwange stormed into the lead after a delay in play early in the second half due to crowd trouble, courtesy of an own goal by Godfrey Mukambi after 49 minutes.

New signing, Godknows Murwira found the equaliser for DeMbare 10 minutes from full-time.

Hwange thought they had secured all three points from the match after Shepherd Gadzikwa scored five minutes from full-time before another Dynamos new signing Evans Katema equalised with five minutes left of play.

Meanwhile, in the other Premier Soccer League match played on Sunday, Ngezi Platinum Stars were stunned 1-0 by Mushowani at Trojan.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures

Saturday: Chicken Inn 1-1 Yadah, Black Rhinos 1-2 Chapungu United, Harare City 1-2 Manica Diamonds, TelOne 2-2 Bulawayo Chiefs

Sunday: CAPS United 2-1 Highlanders, Dynamos 2-2 Hwange, Triangle 2- 0 FC Platinum, Mushowani 1- 0 Ngezi Platinum, Herentals 1-0 ZPC Kariba