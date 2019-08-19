Tanzania: Ministry Insists On Perfection for Atcl to Go Further

THE Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication (Transport Sector), Dr Leonard Chamuriho, has urged employees and Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), management to work efficiently and effectively in order to deliver the desired results.

He made the remarks during the opening of the fourth session of the ATCL's Workers' Council, saying that the government was expecting to see ATCL's envisaged plans bringing success.

"I'm told that you're going to discuss how to withstand competition in the international airline business, experience and strategies to solve the challenges of network expansion, improvement of services for passengers and cargo flights as well as focus on improving food services within the airline" he explained.

Dr Chamuriho said he was optimistic that the sessions will bring in new ideas and strategies of strengthening the airline.

"We, as the ministry, will work shoulder to shoulder with you since the success of ATCL is our success and the success of Tanzanians in general," he said.

The PS further reminded them that it was important for every employee and the company as a whole to get positive results in order to maintain the company's welfare and enable ATCL to play a key role of stimulating and building the industrial economy.

"I believe the co-operation of this ministry with the ATCL board and staff will enable the company to fulfill its responsibilities more effectively through this council," he stressed that.

Dr Chamuriho also congratulated ATCL for the good performance of securing the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), certificate.

He added that IOSA certification assures the world that ATCL has a secure system and an operational system that meets international requirements and standards.

On his part, the Company's Managing Director, Eng. Ladislaus Matindi, said the previous council's session focused more on expanding ATCL trips, something they had managed.

"This session will focus on discussing issues such as the company's performance from January to June and budget priorities for the 2019/2020," he stated.