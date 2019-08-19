Nigeria: More Documents Emerge in Obinwanne Okeke's $11 Million Fraud Trial

PREMIUM TIMES has seen additional documents relating to the arrest and ongoing prosecution of Obinwanne Okeke, a young Nigerian who was arrested for fraud earlier this month.

Mr Okeke, more famous in Nigeria as Invictus Obi, had travelled to the U.S. recently, apparently without a prior knowledge that he was being investigated by the F.B.I. for $11 million fraud.

He settled in Alexandria, Virginia, about 13 kilometres south of Washington D.C.

The F.B.I. had in June 2018 received complaints from Unatrac, an international subsidiary of heavy equipment manufacturer Caterpillar, that Mr Okeke gained unauthorised access to the e-mail account of its chief financial officer and authorised a series of fictitious invoices to the tune of $11 million.

The F.B.I. also found that Mr Okeke had duped an American shoe manufacturer and used several e-mail accounts which have previously been linked to fraudulent activities online and flagged in the F.B.I. database.

An 11-page affidavit detailing how Mr Okeke was identified as the culprit and why he should be immediately arrested and charged was published on U.S. government websites earlier this month. The affidavit caused uproar in Nigeria after being circulated on social media.

Additional documents uploaded online by court authorities in the U.S. have now been obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

The documents include criminal complaint, detention order, arrest warrant, his appearance and initial motion to seal the complaint before he was arrested.