South Africa: Gravy Trains, Always On Time - Cash From Prasa's R3.5bn Locomotives Deal Also Flowed to Jacob Zuma Foundation

18 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Pieter-Louis Myburgh and Sikonathi Mantshantsha

In 2015, a multibillion-rand contract from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa for much-needed new rolling stock was derailed amid the infamous tall trains scandal. Scorpio can now reveal that the Jacob Zuma Foundation is among a slew of third parties that benefited from the almost R800-million in alleged loot emanating from the ill-fated contract.

The first signs of possible large-scale corruption emerged soon after the deal was closed, when businesspeople with links to then-president Jacob Zuma were identified as recipients of some of the deal's proceeds.

Scorpio can today reveal that Swifambo in June 2015 channelled R150,000 to former president Jacob Zuma's namesake non-profit foundation.

The payment to the Jacob G. Zuma Foundation from front company Swifambo Rail Leasing during the rollout of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (Prasa) R3.5-billion locomotives contract adds fresh impetus to allegations that the deal was accompanied by large-scale corruption involving South Africa's most senior government leaders.

Swifambo effected the transaction only a week after it secured a R182-million payment from Prasa, its penultimate payday in a series of payments from the state-owned rail operator.

The now-liquidated company and its sister entity, Swifambo Holdings, received R2.6-billion from Prasa between April 2013...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
Transport
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.