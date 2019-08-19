South Africa: One Suspect Killed in Braamfischerville Business Robbery

A suspected robber was shot and killed on Friday after police interrupted an alleged business robbery at a shop in Braamfischerville, police said on Sunday.

"The suspects started shooting at the police and the police returned fire. One suspect was certified dead on the scene while the other suspects managed to run away," said Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele.

He said items taken during the robbery were recovered.

"Police are still searching for the suspects who ran away from the scene."

In a separate incident over the weekend in Tsakane, an intelligence team and the Benoni Flying Squad responded to information that men were hiding firearms in a house.

"Police [went to] the house and found two suspects and seized five firearms and ammunition. The suspects will be profiled to determine if they were not involved in other crimes," Makhubele said.

Makhubele said that police also held raids and roadblocks in Tshwane, including in Hammanskraal, Soshanguve and Olievenhoutbosch.

"During the operation suspects were arrested for drunken driving and possession of dagga. Seven were arrested in Olievenhoutbosch for various cases and eight in Moot for drunken driving."

He said Gauteng police management commended officers for continuing to put "the people of Gauteng first by making sure that wanted suspects are arrested"

