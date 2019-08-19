South Africa: PRASA Needs As Much Direction As Its CEO

19 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Sikonathi Mantshantsha

At the end of the media briefing at its head office on Friday, Prasa chief executive Nkosinathi Sishi could not find his way out of a boardroom in the eastern wing of the building to the lift. If ever there was uncertainty that the agency was in trouble, the numbers and 'leadership' clear up all doubt.

The interim chief executive officer of South Africa's only passenger train operator was fashionably late for the media briefing that he had jointly called two days previously with the chairman. He had allegedly missed his flight from Durban, so Nkosinathi Sishi could not get to the Friday afternoon media briefing on time.

No problem though, interim chairman Khanyisile Kweyama was holding the fort at the organisation's Pretoria head office, and updating the four journalists present about the latest operational projects the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) had embarked on. Kweyama gave an update on the train utility's efforts to stay on track, including an update on the so-called War Room and the four executive appointments the embattled utility had just made.

Sitting next to Kweyama, and fresh from his own suspension, was Sipho Sithole, chief strategy officer for corporate affairs, marketing and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

