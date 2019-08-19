South Africa: The Great Divider - Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the Crucial Fights to Come

analysis

As pressure mounts for her ousting, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has given every indication that she will fight tooth and nail to stay in office, Indeed, 'only God' can remove her. Or Parliament.

Over the weekend, the DA again demanded that the public protector, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, be removed from office. On Thursday 15 August, the ANC's deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, said she wasn't convinced Mkhwebane should go.

In just two weeks' time, at the beginning of September, Parliament is due to start a process that could lead to an inquiry into Mkhwebane's conduct, and then her removal. It is clear a battle royal is coming, involving the DA, the EFF (which supports her) and different factions in the ANC. The stakes could not be higher for President Cyril Ramaphosa, leaders in the ANC, and Parliament itself.

Over the past few months, there has been no more divisive issue than Mkhwebane and her findings. She has, in quick succession, fallen short of investigating the actions of ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule in the Vrede dairy case, extended her investigation into Ramaphosa's comments in Parliament to a full-scale probe into the funding of his CR17 campaign (with the subsequent leaking of emails...