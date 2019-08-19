Nigeria: Ndidi Denies Chelsea Win At Stamford Bridge

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was the toast of the fans as Leicester City on Sunday came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the English Premier League (EPL).
A powerful header from Ndidi was all Leicester needed to equalise in the second half to deny Frank Lampard victory in his first game at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea manager.
Chelsea took the lead when 20-year-old midfielder Mason Mount scored a memorable first goal for the Blues after robbing Ndidi of possession just outside the Foxes penalty area before beating Kasper Schmeichel with a low drive.
Lampard's side started with real intent, Spain forward Pedro volleying into the side-netting and France midfielder N'Golo Kante denied a goal against his former club by Christian Fuchs' fine challenge either side of Mount's goal.
Leicester were much better after half-time and secured the point their second-half dominance warranted when Nigeria midfielder Ndidi got between Spain right-back Cesar Azpilicueta and France defender Kurt Zouma to head in from a corner.(NAN_
Vanguard
Read the original article on Vanguard.
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.