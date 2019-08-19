South Africa: Bok Trio a Boost for Struggling WP

19 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Springboks Dillyn Leyds , Wilco Louw and Scarra Ntubeni have been released from the national squad and will join Western Province in preparation for their Currie Cup encounter with the Free State Cheetahs on Saturday.

All three players featured in the Springboks' 24-18 victory against Argentina on Saturday, with Ntubeni making his Test debut off the bench where he was joined by Louw and Leyds in the starting line-up on the wing.

All three will be available this weekend as Western Province look to secure a place in the semi-finals in what will be their final league game.

WP have struggled in this year's Currie Cup and currently find themselves in fifth place on the standings , however they can guarantee a semi-final place with a bonus-point win in Bloemfontein this weekend.

A win without a bonus point would mean that other results would have to go their way, with the Sharks currently one point ahead in fourth place.

There is a possibility that Western Province could still secure a home semi-final at Newlands, but it would require a bonus-point victory by more than seven points to move past the Free State Cheetahs and would also require Griquas to beat the Golden Lions and the Blue Bulls to beat the Sharks.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

