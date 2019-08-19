Nigeria: Int'l Friendly - Ukraine Draw Battle Line With Nigeria

Andriy Shevchenko, coach of Ukrainian national football team has called up twenty-four players for the international friendly against Nigeria and the upcoming European Championship qualifier against Lithuania.
The players include: Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City) and Maryan Shved (Celtic).
Shevchenko called up three goalkeepers, eight defenders, eleven midfielders and two strikers.
The AC Milan legend placed Yevhen Shakhov, Sergey Sidorchuk, Nikolay Shaparenko and Artem Besedin on standby.
Shevchenko's side will face Nigeria September 10 in Vilnius that is after they must have battled Lithuania on Sept. 7.
Ukraine's squad for the Nigeria, Lithuania games:
Goalkeepers: Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar Donetsk), Denys Boyko (Dynamo Kyiv), Andriy Lunin (Valladolid, Spain).
Defenders: Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Serhiy Bolbat (all Shakhtar Donetsk), Nikita Burda, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Oleksandr Karavaev (all Dynamo Kyiv), Ihor Plastun(Gent, Belgium), Eduard Sobol (Bruges, Belgium).
Midfielders: Yevhen Konoplyanka (Schalke, Germany), Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham, England), Ruslan Malinowski (Atalanta, Italy), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City, England), Roman Bezus (Gent, Belgium), Maryan Shved (Celtic, Scotland), Viktor Tsyhankov, Vladimir Shepelev, Vitaliy Buyalskyi(all Dynamo Kyiv), Taras Stepanenko, Marlos (both Shakhtar Donetsk).
Forwards: Roman Yaremchuk (Gent, Belgium), Junior Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).(NAN)
Vanguard
