Kenya: Hippo Kills Woman in Yatta, Machakos

A woman was on Saturday night attacked and killed by hippo in Ndiuni village, Yatta, in Machakos County.

The 40-year-old woman was attacked by the animal as she headed home from the market at 9pm.

Her body was discovered on Sunday morning in a thicket.

Katangi Ward Representative Nicholas Muia Mutuku said cases of hippo attacks had also been witnessed in Malatani, Kaliani, Syokisinga, Kalitya and Ndiuni areas.

He said despite trying to engage the Kenya Wildlife Service over the rising cases of attacks by wild animals at the River Athi, the agency was yet to take action.

Mr Mutuku has urged the KWS to flush out the hippos from River Athi.

"We have asked the government to remove the hippos from River Athi since they have led to many deaths and destruction of property," he said.

The woman's body was moved to Matuu Hospital Mortuary.