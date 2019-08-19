Kenya: Hippo Kills Woman in Yatta, Machakos

A woman was on Saturday night attacked and killed by hippo in Ndiuni village, Yatta, in Machakos County.
The 40-year-old woman was attacked by the animal as she headed home from the market at 9pm.
Her body was discovered on Sunday morning in a thicket.
Katangi Ward Representative Nicholas Muia Mutuku said cases of hippo attacks had also been witnessed in Malatani, Kaliani, Syokisinga, Kalitya and Ndiuni areas.
He said despite trying to engage the Kenya Wildlife Service over the rising cases of attacks by wild animals at the River Athi, the agency was yet to take action.
Mr Mutuku has urged the KWS to flush out the hippos from River Athi.
"We have asked the government to remove the hippos from River Athi since they have led to many deaths and destruction of property," he said.
The woman's body was moved to Matuu Hospital Mortuary.
Read the original article on Nation.
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.