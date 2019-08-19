Kenyan Chef Cooks for 75 Hours

A Kenyan chef, Maliha Mohammed, has 'broken' the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking competition after cooking for 75 hours.

The Mombasa-based chef beat the 68-hour record held by a US-based chef Rickey Lumpkin who won the title last year.

The chef from California, US, cooked for 68 hours, 30 minutes, 1 second in December 2018.

Ms Maliha will go into history books after emerging the first female chef to win the title.

ENDURANCE

Leaders in Mombasa have congratulated Ms Mohammed for her achievement.

In his Facebook page, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho congratulated Ms Mohammed for putting Kenya on the world map.

"Congratulations Chef Maliha. You have not only made Mombasa and Kenya proud but the entire African continent. You personified the true spirit of endurance and resilience in an African woman, in braving the heat and daring sleep for over 75 hours while showcasing your culinary skills. This by any measure, was no mean task," said Mr Joho.

The governor went ahead and wished her luck as she awaits the title to be confirmed by the Guinness World Record in two weeks' time.

"Today, you stand tall as a legend, and you have proven to the world that nothing is impossible if you put your heart and mind to it. In a few days when the Guinness World Records confirm your feat, you will become the "001 endurance chef of the World." Mr Joho added.

INGREDIENTS

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir was at the event to offer the chef support at Kenya Bay Beach Hotel during the competition.

With the help of assistants who aided her in preparing the ingredients, cameramen, photographers, local 'judges' who kept track of time.

"I thank Pwani Oil Company for sponsoring me. Also, I thank my family, friends, each and every person who contributed to this success," Ms Mohammed said.