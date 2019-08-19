Southern Africa: President Magufuli Calls for Lift of Economic Sanctions Against Zimbabwe As He Winds-Up SADC Summit (Video)

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli concluded the 39th Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) heads of summit by reiterating the bloc's call for the West to lift sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.
The president, who is also the new Sadc chairman, said that during the summit heads of states unanimously, agreed to throw their support on Zimbabwe bid to have economic sanctions imposed by the West lifted.
"During our meeting (heads of Sadc member states) we agreed to support Zimbabwe (for the Western countries to lift economic sanctions)," said the Sadc chairman.
The new Sadc chairman also revealed that the heads of states discussed Burundi's application to join the bloc.
However, the President said that the heads of states didn't endorse Burundi's request due to some shortcomings.
"We directed the Sadc secretariat to advise Burundi on some of the areas that they need to improve so that they could join the community," said the president.
Also Read
Painful moment as victims of tanker blast count losses
Cardinal Pengo: 27 years of unparalleled success
Yetu to raise Sh2 billion in fresh offer
SADC SUMMIT 2019: Magufuli lays out plan for accelerated growth (VIDEO)
He also thanked the heads of states for endorsing Kiswahili to be used as one of official language in the bloc.
Read the original article on Citizen.
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.