South Africa: Greenpeace Analysis Ranks Global SO2 Air Pollution Hotspots

New Delhi — Power plants and industries burning coal and oil are responsible for two-thirds of the anthropogenic sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission hotspots tracked by NASA satellites, according to a Greenpeace India analysis. Oil refineries and metals smelters are the other major sources worldwide.

SO2 is one of the main contributors to human death and disease from air pollution across the planet. The ranking of global SO2 emission hotspots demonstrates the need for stronger emission standards for power plants and industry and a rapid transition away from fossil fuels.

Lauri Myllyvirta, Senior Analyst, at Greenpeace Nordic, said:

“The burning of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas is the largest source of emissions of SO2 resulting in disastrous air pollution and premature deaths. Clean energy could save billions of dollars in health costs and thousands of lives every year. It’s fundamental that governments rapidly transition away from fossil fuels and set stronger emission standards as they shift over to sustainable alternatives.”

Sunil Dahiya, Campaign Specialist, at Greenpeace East Asia, said:

“Air pollution and the climate emergency share the same solution. Governments across the world owe it to citizens to stop investing in fossil fuels and shift to safer, more sustainable sources of energy.”

Findings from the report include: