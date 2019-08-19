Nigeria: Lalong, Obaseki Celebrate Nigeria's First Lady Pro Golfer, Uloma

The Governors of Plateau and Edo States, Simon Lalong and Godwin Obaseki on Saturday honoured Nigeria's first professional Lady golfer, Uloma Mbuko as she celebrated her 50th birthday and launching of her book titled "The Fundamentals of Golf Swing".

The ceremony which held at the IBB International Golf and Country club had in attendance prominent Nigerians who defied the early rains to compete in the 18-hole tournament organized in Uloma's honour by the club.

Lalong said she was proud of the achievements she made over the last forty years as a sports woman.

"First of all, I will say we are very happy. As you can see, there are two governors here because we are very proud of her as the first female professional golfer in the country.

"All of us are here to celebrate her birthday and enjoy our golf. We are also praying that the Almighty God will continue to give her the strength and the wisdom to play golf and encourage the younger ones she has been training," he said.

Similarly, Obaseki dubbed her an icon of golf in appreciation of her legacies.

"We are here to celebrate an icon of golf. It is not too often you find someone too dedicated and committed to the game and prepared to sacrifice to train others," he said.

The celebrant, Uloma, a former handball player who had represented Nigeria both nationally and internationally vowed to continue to promote the game of golf in Nigeria.

"I feel honoured with the showers of blessing. People came out enmasse and was wondering how they would come with this heavy down pour. I was surprised to see the golf course filled with people to honour me," she said.