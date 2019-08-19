Rwanda: 63 Candidates to Vie for Senate

The National Electoral Committee has published a list of candidates approved to campaign for senatorial posts in the upcoming elections in September.

NEC started receiving bids from the contestants back on July 22nd through to August 9th, and yesterday the commission was able to come up with a list of 63 candidates from different provinces of the country and the city of Kigali, as well as those who will campaign for the consultative Forum of Political Organisation.

Rwanda's Senate is made up of 26 members - including 12 members who represent the country's four provinces and the City of Kigali and are picked through electoral colleges - and eight senators appointed by the President of the Republic.

Four senators are designated by the Consultative Forum of Political Organisations, one senator represents public universities and higher learning institutions, while another one is picked from private universities and institutions of higher learning.

Of the 12 elected senators who represent the country's four provinces and the City of Kigali, one senator is elected from the City of Kigali, two senators come from the Northern Province, while the rest of the three provinces elect three senators each.

On NEC's list of approved, the Southern Province has the largest number of candidates with 23, followed by the Western with 15, the Eastern with 9, while the Northern stands at 7, and the city of Kigali has only 4.

The senatorial post for the private universities/ higher institutions of learning has 3 candidates competing, while that for public ones has only 2.

Some of the notable figures on NEC's list include; Theobald Mporanyi, a former Member of Parliament (Western Province); Pierre Claver Kayumba who formerly served as anActing Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Center in 2012 (will campaign for a post as senator for Public Universities), Jean Pierre Dusingizemungu, the President of Ibuka (running for a post for the Southern Province).

Campaigns will run from August 27 through September 15.

September 16 will be the polling day for election of the 12 senators representing the four provinces and the City of Kigali, September 17 is polling day for picking one senator from lecturers and researchers of public universities and higher learning institutions, while September 18 is election of one senator from lecturers and researchers of private universities and higher learning institutions.

The elections will usher in the country's Third Senate, replacing the current one that has been in place since 2011. The elected and appointed senators serve for a five-year term, renewable once.

Rwanda has a bicameral parliament, consisting of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies.

Full list

Northern Province:

MUGENZI Richard, Nyinawamwiza Leatitia, Habineza Faustin, Sibosiko Consolé, Rwanyiziri Gaspard, Kabasinga Chantal, Kabasha Vedaste.

Southern Province:

Dusingizemungu Jean Pierre, Gatali Callixte, Uwera Pélagie, Nkurayija Jean de la Croix, Umuhire Adrie, Mukandoli Denyse, Nkejumuzima Emmanuel, Mukarusanga Marie Ignatiana, Shyaka Theobald, Mukashema Immaculée, Nshimiyimana Augustin, Mukamusonera Marie Claire, Umutangana Aimée Jacqueline, Nyiraneza Rose, Ngabirame Biraboneye Augustin, Nireberaho Angélique, Hitamungu Félicien, Mukamusoni Jeanne D'Arc, Mukayiranga Berthilde, Dushimimana Janvier, Mulindahabi Charline, Nkurunziza Innocent, Mukandamage Thacienne

Eastern province:

Mupenzi George, Bideri John Bonds, Ndahiro Joël, Bagwaneza Théopiste, Nkurunziza Alexia, Nsengiyumva Fulgence, Mukeshimana Clothilde, Mukandamage Marceline, Rukemanganizi Cyprien

Western province:

Nyaminani Boniface, Kabahizi Célestin, Mporanyi Théobard, Uwineza Agnesta, Bizimana Minani Déogratias, Mureshyankwano Marie Rose, Havugimana Emmanuel, Nshimiyimana Juvénal, Nkulikiye Ildephonse, Uwamama Marie Claire, Dushimimana Lambert, Kanobayire M. Chantal, Gashegu Kagabo Julien, Mukamusoni Mahuku Dariya, Niyigena Papias

The city of Kigali:

Buteera John, Mutimura Zeno, Rwakayiro Mpabuka Ignace, Ntidendereza William

Private universities:

Kanyarukiga Ephrem, Nkundabatware Innocent, Munyamasoko Cyeze Emmanuel.

Public Universities:

Kayumba Pierre Claver, and Niyomugabo Cyprien.