Kenya: Rugby Players Alex Olaba, Frank Wanyama Sentenced to 15 Years in Jail for Gang Rape

Nairobi — Rugby players Alex Olaba and Frank Wanyama have each been sentenced to 15 years in jail after guilty verdict in gang-rape case.
The two were sentenced on Friday when they were presented before Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku.
The sentencing of Olaba and Wanyama was last Friday postponed after the two presented their case for noncustodial sentence.
They were found guilty of gang rape on August 8 having been charged with the offence in April last year after they reportedly raped a female musician at one of one of their residences at Seefar Apartments in Nairobi's Highrise.
Magistrate Mutuku was urged to consider the two were only aged 23 and 22 years while the complainant is 24.
