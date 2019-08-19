Kenya: No Final Exams for Grade Six Pupils, Uhuru Says

16 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Faith Nyamai and Anita Chepkoech

President Uhuru Kenyatta has put to rest the confusion that had marred the transition of Grade Six pupils to lower secondary school.

The head of State said the learners will not be sitting for final examinations.

"Recommendations from the new curriculum taskforce recommended that the learners in Grade Six should not sit for the national examinations allowing a 100 percent transition to lower secondary," said President Kenyatta.

He was speaking at the Ministry of Education national conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on Friday.

The President also announced that Grade Seven, Eight and Nine will be domiciled in secondary schools.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha had earlier this year set a taskforce to address the issues surrounding the implementation of the new new competence-based curriculum (CBC).

President Kenyatta asked stakeholders and Kenyans as a whole to support the curriculum.

"These reforms are necessary if we have to ensure quality education that makes learners competitive in the global workspace," he said, adding that he recognises that its "implementation will pose some challenges."

He urged players in the education sector to "build CBC and make it work" while asking teachers to be the great warriors in reshaping the new curriculum and help hopeless children to regain hope, have a bright future and get jobs.

Prof Magoha said, so far, the ministry has engaged various stakeholders with the Teachers Service Commission's CEO Nancy Macharia saying more than 100,000 teachers for Grade One to Three have been trained.

The conference has brought together more than 2,000 delegates from across the country and international organisations.

However, Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) officials were locked out of the conference.

