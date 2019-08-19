Kenya: Drug Lord Baktash Akasha Gets 25 Years in U.S. Jail

16 August 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

New York — One of Akasha's sons Baktash was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday, for involvement in drug trafficking.

Baktash was handed the sentence by presiding judge Victor Marrero, who also ordered him to pay US$100,000 (Sh10.3 million) fine.

The judge said he was satisfied with evidence presented to show that Baktash was heavily involved in the exportation of tonnes of heroin to the United States, as well as other crimes on weapons handling and obstruction.

He was charged alongside his younger brother Ibrahim Akasha, who faced similar offenses, with his sentence now scheduled for November this year.

Both pleaded guilty to charges facing them and agreed to a plea-bargain with the office of the Manhattan district attorney.

