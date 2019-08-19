Kenya: Drug Lord Baktash Akasha Gets 25 Years in U.S. Jail

New York — One of Akasha's sons Baktash was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday, for involvement in drug trafficking.
Baktash was handed the sentence by presiding judge Victor Marrero, who also ordered him to pay US$100,000 (Sh10.3 million) fine.
The judge said he was satisfied with evidence presented to show that Baktash was heavily involved in the exportation of tonnes of heroin to the United States, as well as other crimes on weapons handling and obstruction.
He was charged alongside his younger brother Ibrahim Akasha, who faced similar offenses, with his sentence now scheduled for November this year.
Both pleaded guilty to charges facing them and agreed to a plea-bargain with the office of the Manhattan district attorney.
Read the original article on Capital FM.
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.