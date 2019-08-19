South Africa: Debt Relief Law a Cause for Concern for South Africa's Banks?

Photo: kev-shine/Flickr
(file photo).
19 August 2019
allAfrica.com
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the National Credit Amendment Bill into law. The law, also referred to as the "Debt Relief Law", will afford low-income workers and over-indebted consumers the opportunity to have payments suspended or even scrapped, depending on their financial status, writes Bloomberg.

The banking sector, which opposed the bill along with clothing retailers who provide credit and the Democratic Alliance, expressed concern over the legislation. Cas Coovadia, the managing director of the Banking Association of South Africa, said: "It's disappointing that after our petition, the president made no attempt to interact with the industry and understand our concerns. This is an issue of serious concern. This could have serious economic implications. We will await the gazetting of the bill and details around its implementation. We will sit down and consider our other options."

According to Fin24, The bill was initiated by Parliament's portfolio committee on trade and industry in November of 2017. It gives the National Credit Regulator the means to suspend credit agreements if the credit provider considers their credit agreement in an assessment to be reckless. South Africa's National Treasury estimates that the debt-relief proposals could result in the write-off of R13.2 billion to R20 billion of debt under provisions of the bill, Business Day writes.

More on This
Debt Relief Law a Cause for Concern for South Africa's Banks?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.