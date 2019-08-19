Botswana: Senior Women Team Impresses Bfa

Gaborone — Click to see more pictures

Botswana Football Association vice president, Marslow Motlogelwa, says the association will always do its best to support women football.

Welcoming the senior women national football team from Slovakia on August 16, Motlogelwa said the association was happy with the team's performance during international friendly games.

He said BFA would ensure the teams was well prepared for its coming fixture.

He said he was confident that the team had learnt a lot, adding that their focus should be on an Olympic qualifier against South Africa.

Furthermore, Motlogelwa said it was important that the team use the skills they acquired in Slovakia into practice against South Africa.

"We can only do that if we pass our next assignment against South Africa, which is very important.

The moment we pass South Africa, then the sky is the limit" he said.

He told the team that Batswana were about its performance, adding that all the players were working hard.

Motlogelwa said BFA would continue to keep the momentum, adding that the most important thing was to keep the team together.

He said the desire was to organise more friendly games for the team, before the August 30 game against South Africa.

On other issues, Motlogelwa said BFA needed private sector partnership to help them in the development of women football.

"If we had support from private sector on women football, it was going to help in fast tracking to establish robust structures in the region.

We also appeal to all football clubs to establish the women teams in their structures," he said.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>