South Africa: Death Toll Climbs to 10 in N1 Minibus Crash

The death toll in the N1 minibus crash near Midrand, Johannesburg has risen into the double figures with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) saying 10 people were now confirmed dead.

Spokesperson Simon Zwane said they were filled with "shock and horror" on learning about the devastating crash.

"A team of crash investigators from the RTMC, Johannesburg Metro Police Department and the South African Police were sent to the scene to investigate the exact cause of the crash. The road was closed for a couple of hours as investigators tried to collect evidence and understand the cause of the crash."

Zwane said a minibus was thought to have crashed into the concrete center barrier.

"In the process the spare-wheel of the vehicle was released and it collided with a VW polo that was travelling on the same road. Nine people died on the scene while one died on the way to hospital."

He said the accident was a "major setback" adding that traffic fatalities were on the decline in Gauteng and in the country in general over the past few months.

"The RTMC sends heartfelt condolences to the families, relatives and friends of the deceased and wishes the injured a speedy recovery. We again reiterated our message that motorists should take responsibility and remain alert while on the roads at all times."

Earlier, JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told News24: "We have just arrived but it is horrific. I cannot at this stage confirm the cause of the incident but nine people have died so far."

Minnaar said two taxis were involved in the accident.

Traffic was affected in both directions; north and southbound.

Source: News24