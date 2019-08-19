South Africa: Kim Explains Why She Starred in Paris' Music Video

Cape Town — In a new clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim tells her sister Khloé Kardashian that she's going to star in Paris Hilton's new music video.
The makeup mogul explained that she's heading into the city to shoot the clip for one of Paris Hilton's "new songs".
E! News guessed that the song and music video that Kim is referring to is titled Best Friend's Ass. That guess seems correct after watching the video which features Kim and Paris at a party in a club.
The song has a dance beat that would fit right in on most European dance floors.
In a clip from KUWTK Kim's younger sister says to Kim about her cameo: "That's so nice that you're doing that."
The video was released in May and Kim recorded this clip for the show at the start of that month, which means that she was juggling getting ready for the Met Gala and a new baby. Kim explains: "She literally gave me a career... And I totally acknowledge that."
Source: Channel24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.